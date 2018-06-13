Rivers in spate, road slip on NH-37 reported

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 12: Following incessant rainfall during the last couple of days, water levels of all major rivers of the State have risen considerably.

Meanwhile, the gates of Ithai Barrage have been opened.

According to information received from Water Resources Department, Imphal River, Thoubal River, Lilong River, Iril River, Nambul River and Nambol River are flowing above warning level.

Rainfall rate recorded today at different places are 34 mm at Kangpokpi, 27 mm at Saikul, 28 mm at Litan, 37.2 mm at Jiribam, 15 mm at Lamphel and 13 mm at Raj Bhavan.

On the other hand, Secretariat, Relief and Disaster Management Department has cautioned all Deputy Commissioners that floods and landslides may occur at different places in the next couple of days due to the incessant rainfall. Data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department says that the State would witness heavy downpour in some places till June 15. Subsequently, Imphal East DC Th Chitra today issued a notification directing all officers concerned to be prepared to face possible floods.

A 40 metre long portion of the bank of Sengmai River sank at Wabagai Kadajit. The same portion is being repaired by volunteers of Kadajit Youth Welfare Club and they are being assisted by Water Resources Department, informed a source.

On the other hand more than 50 metres stretch of road slipped down near Sinam village along NH-37(Imphal-Jiri Road) at around 6 pm today totally cutting off vehicular moment along NH-37.

Two JCBs were pressed into service to partially clear the road and allow vehicles to pass through but as night crept in and due to the rain the restoration work will resume tomorrow at 7 am, said sources from NHIDCL.

It will take at least 2/3 days to fully restore the road by cutting a new road, said sources.

At many places landslides/mudslides and landslips have occurred, impeding free flow of vehicles along the highway.