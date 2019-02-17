RK Anand, Nabakishore too join race for Cong ticket

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Ex-MLA RK Anand and ex-Chief Secretary O Nabakishore have joined the race for Congress ticket in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency but the number of individuals seeking Congress ticket in Outer Manipur PC remains constant till date.

Counting RK Anand and O Nabakishore, the number of individuals seeking the Congress ticket in Inner Manipur PC has reached 8.

In addition to sitting MP Dr Thokchom Meinya, veteran politician Okram Joy, ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy, Sarangthem Manaobi (Khoirenthaba), Mairenbam Bishwarjit and Ningombam Bhupendra, RK Anand and O Nabakishore too have submitted application forms for Congress ticket.

The number of applicants in Outer Manipur PC remains constant at five. The five prospective candidates who have already submitted their application forms are Sword Vashum (Phungyar AC), KS Ngaite (Senapati), James Kashung (Kamjong), P Jamkhomang (Chandel) and Lalkholam Hangshing (Kangpokpi).

As per the convention, MPCC would recommend a list of probable candidates to the AICC. After close scrutiny, the AICC may announce the names of two party candidates from amongst the names recommended by MPCC. Or the AICC may announce candidates out of the list recommended by its State unit. It is said that the AICC is the supreme authority when it comes to issuing party tickets. Even though Dr Meinya is still keen to contest the Lok Sabha election for the fourth time, it is not sure yet whether he would be given the party ticket or a new face would be fielded in Inner Manipur PC.

Whereas Dr Meinya is highly respected within AICC, the party’s high command is also taking serious note of the people’s growing dissatisfaction with the performance of Dr Meinya, sources informed.

On the other hand, Ex-MLAs Dr Ng Bijoy and RK Anand are being touted as likely alternatives to Dr Meinya in case the sitting MLA is not given the party ticket.

Except for his age, Dr Bijoy has little weakness and the AICC is fully aware of Dr Bijoy’s capability as an administrator.

However, if Dr Bijoy is considered to be too old, the advantage goes to RK Anand. Notably, Dr Bijoy is a little older than Dr Meinya who is now 70.

In Outer Manipur PC, Sword Vashum has greater chances of getting Congress ticket as of now even though he joined the party anew after deserting rival BJP.

One positive point of Congress party in Outer Manipur PC is the nine Assembly segments located within Thoubal and Kakching districts but included within the Outer PC. O Ibobi who served as the State’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms will have a big say in these Assembly segments.

In most cases, the 9 Assembly segments often turn out to be the deciding factor in Outer Manipur PC.

Many political analysts have opined that BJP’s failure to resolve the Naga issue and the recent vigorous push for CAB 2016 may turn out to be serious set backs to the ruling party’s poll prospects in the Lok Sabha election.