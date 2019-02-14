RK Rex in India U19 squad for 4-day games against South Africa

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 13 : Manipur’s RK Rex who recently created buzz with a rare 10 wicket feat in an innings has been named in the India’s U19 squad for the two 4-day games against South Africa U19 starting from February 20, 2019.

RK Rex became the second cricketer from the North East to feature in the Indian team after Assam’s Abu Nechim Ahamed represented India in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

The squad for the games were announced on Tuesday by the Junior Selection committee of BCCI. The other player shortlisted for the games are Suraj Ahuja (C & WK) (Team Rajasthan), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Varun Nayanar (Kerala), Avneesh Sudha (Team Uttarakhand), Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Vaibhav Kandpal (DDCA), Shaurya Saran (HPCA), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), Manav Suthar (Team Rajasthan), Manishi (JSCA), Sabir Khan (Bihar), Anshul Kamboj (Haryana), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (MHCA), Rohit Dattatraya (VCA), Vathsal Sharma (Kerala).

Fast bowler, RK Rex Singh who was a part of the State’s debut Ranji Trophy team made an exemplary performance after his rare 10 wicket feat in an innings against Arunachal Pradesh in a Cooch Behar Trophy which also enabled him join the league of great cricketers like Anil Kumble and Jim Laker. He also took 5 wickets in the first innings of the same match.

The class XII student of Manipur Public School, Koirengei born to RK Dorendro and RK Ongbi Renubala of Sagolband Moirang Hanuba Leirak began his National career at the age of 16 (in 2013-14). He is a player of Patsoi Taomang Rising Club (PTRC).