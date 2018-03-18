RLI schemes crucial in dry season : MI Dept

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: River Lift Irrigation (RLI) schemes taken up by Minor Irrigation Department are crucial during dry seasons or drought like situation, said the department’s Chief Engineer L Gourakishore.

Speaking to media persons at a press meet organised by DIPR at their Moirangkhom complex today, L Gourakishore said that fuel expenses for RLI schemes should be borne by water associations formed by local farmers. If they cannot bear the fuel expenditure, water is not drawn.

However, during drought or drought like situation, the MI Department provides fuel for running RLI pumps.

The department might have lapses but people too have been committing many follies. Pump houses built for RLI schemes are being used as cow shed, pig pen, storehouse etc, said the Chief Engineer.

People need to understand that the RLI schemes and their infrastructure are public assets, he said.

Since 2013-14, the department took up 102 minor irrigation schemes with the aim of irrigating 12904 hectares. The amount approved for the 102 schemes was Rs 170.37 crore.

So far Rs 108.63 crore (comprising both Central share and State’s matching share) have been released so far and these schemes were in a position to irrigate 11616 hectares in February this year.

For 2017-18, the State’s matching share of Rs 4.939 crore has been released but the Centre’s corresponding share has not been released yet, Gourakishore said.

The department has also taken five projects under NEC whose total cost is Rs 2.57 crore. The NEC has approved another project.

Plans are afoot to take up rain water harvesting projects at 10 places in hill districts under the Government of India’s one time special assistance, continued the Chief Engineer.

Five projects would be taken up in the first phase at the cost of Rs two crore each. The five projects would be taken up at Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Kamjong, Chandel and Churachandpur.

Moreover, different other projects amounting to Rs 350 lakh have also been taken up with State fund on priority basis.

The works include procurement of five diesel water pump-sets, renovation of Heingang RLI scheme, renovation of Lengnong pick-up weir and irrigation canal, renovation of the Chief Engineer’s office, construction of irrigation canal at Koirengei, modernization of Ningthibi canal sluice, construction of retaining wall at Nungei Makha Leikai, renovation of Mayang Imphal Thana RLI scheme and construction of irrigation canal at Sekmai Shantipur, Gourakishore elaborated.

Unlike the past where the annual work programmes were framed by an advisory board which comprised of the Minister concerned, some MLAs and officials of the department, Deputy Commissioners now formulate district irrigation plans as per an instruction from the Government of India.

The district irrigation plans formulated by the DCs are checked by a State level screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary as chairman before DPRs are prepared for submission to the Government of India.

Irrigation plans of most districts for 2018-19 have been formulated and DPRs are being prepared after approval by the State level screening committee, added the Chief Engineer.