RMSA teachers suspend strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 6: The cease work strike undertaken by RMSA Graduate Teachers’ Association Manipur has been suspended after an understanding was reached between the association and the State Government.

A team of the association and a team of the State Government led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar was held today.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club after the meeting, the association’s general secretary Maisnam Lanngam said that the cease work strike launched on November 2 has been suspended till November 15 as an understanding has been reached with the Government.

Altogether 990 Graduate teachers were appointed under RMSA in phases in 2011, 2014 and 2016. Graduate teachers appointed in 2011 and 2014 have not been paid salaries for seven months while those appointed in 2016 are being denied salaries for 11 months, Lanngam said.

The cease work strike was launched demanding payment of pending salaries. As a part of the agitation, RMSA Graduate teachers took out a rally to the Chief Minister’s office today and submitted a memorandum.

As the Chief Minister was not at his office, representatives of the association held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Works Minister Th Biswajit and other officials concerned.

The ministerial team assured that the pending salaries would be released by November 25 and necessary measures would be initiated to ensure that salaries for RMSA teachers are not held up in future, Lanngam conveyed.

Subsequent upon these assurances, the cease work strike has been suspended, he said.

He said that RMSA Graduate teachers are not given salaries regularly and they have no line of promotion even though they were appointed on regular basis.

Lanngam added that the cease work strike would be resumed if the assurances given by the Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers are not fulfilled by November 15.