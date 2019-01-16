Road blocked

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 15: Aggrieved and anguished by the Government’s failure to repair Sangakpham-Kontha Ahallup road for the past many years, local people blocked the road at Kontha Ahallup today.

Notably, the particular road which is in deplorable condition runs within Heingang Assembly segment, the home constituency of Chief Minister N Biren.

Kontha Ahallup Social Welfare Club secretary Rakesh Ashangbam said that the Sangakpham-Kontha Ahallup road deteriorated to a deplorable condition during the past few years.

The deplorable condition of the highway has been causing severe inconvenience to commuters, students and people settled along the road, he said. He recalled that a similar agitation was carried out on July 11 last year seeking direct intervention of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister assured that the road would be re-constructed certainly after filling up the potholes first.

As assured, potholes were filled up but in a very horrible manner, Rakesh said.

He said that if the road is not repaired within the current month, the local people may be compelled to even dig up the road.