Road full of potholes, people pin hope on CM for remedial works

IMPHAL, Dec 14:Just a few kilometers from the city, an 18 kilometer stretch on the National Highway 150, Moirang Lamkhai to Churachandpur is filled with potholes as big as 3 feet in width and 6 to 7 feet in length. Due to fear of losing face in front of the invitees and tourists during the Sangai Festival, the State Government had patched up the broken road upto Moirang with much dedication, but failed to touch the 18 kilometers road.

The busy road is shabby and with numerous potholes it has created nightmares among people taking the road daily. Locals alleged that the Chief Minister himself had travelled through the road about two to three times recently, but failed to take up any measures to end the worries he knows people are facing.

The road has become a threat to the people travelling by as accidents are increasing on the said road. The road poses a danger to patients said a local. Due to prevailing condition of the road, it takes more time to reach Imphal said another saying he would not advise one to drive through the road when it is raining. Waters accumulate inside the pothole concealing it from the drivers.

Distressed people along the road have appealed the Government to take up necessary actions to repair the road as soon as possible, keeping in mind the inconveniences and danger it poses to the people who take the road.

Roads in Jiribam has been a topic of discussion for many when one talks about Highways in the State. Roads in Jiribam and other far flung areas of the State need no explanation to point out that the roads are pathetic.

People of Jiribam today blocked road condemning the State Government for its failure to repair roads in Jiribam district. The issue had been brought up to the authorities concerned on several occasions but have fallen on deaf ears, alleged the locals.

Jiri-Tipaimukh road has been in its worst condition for a long time, said the locals. Even roads under the Jiribam Municipal Council are in poor conditions and there is no good road alleged the locals.

People of Dibong Khunou have blocked vehicles plying on the Inter Village Road from December 10 demanding reconstruction of the shabby road. Locals have said that the restrictions on vehicle movement will continue till reconstruction work of the road is taken up. It appealed Government to look into the matter and take up necessary actions to reconstruct the road. It warned that the Government will have to bear consequences brought by the ban on vehicular movement.