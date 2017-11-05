The road to my lover’s home is finally under construction

Sanatombi Angomcha

When November arrives, can Sangai mela be far behind? When Sangai mela arrives, can Wangkhei sorok repairing work be pending? When Wangkhei sorok repairing works start, can Thikadaars be not happy? The chemistry between Sangai festival and Wangkhei sorok is of a constructive nature. Wangkhei is indeed thankful to the organizers of such a festival since it is the only time the sorok semdok-semjin authority pays heed to start repairing work related to the pathetic condition of this road.

Manipurgi lambi thongdi che chaang da fagatpa oina touwi. Imphal is second to none when it comes to host many a road with potholes. Practically it is but a nightmare to drive on most of the roads in and around Imphal. The recent flood made the situation of the roads worst from bad. Monsoon Lairembi has presumably considered Manipur her parental home since the last few years which is why she seems reluctant to leave her mapaam after a cloudy scuffle with her nupamayum at Soraren leikai. The negligent attitude of the concerned authority (from the past political tense as well as present political tense) coupled with monsoon Lairembi’s prolonged ningai have collectively rendered a bizarre driving experience on the various soroks in and around Imphal sehar.

To cite a simple example, the pathetic condition of Wangkhei-Kongba road for all these months has rendered a frightening driving experience to many who have to commute on this road on a daily basis. No political party is responsible for the condition of this road since its condition became worst from bad due to the incessant floods in the last few months/years. But the chronic scuffle between mamangi sarkaar and matungi sarkaar on any issue related to development work in any Kendra is quite funny. But that sure is not my area of interest.

One of my cousins who happens to be in the medical profession even cracked a joke that patients suffering from kidney stone problems will find it useful to commute on Wangkhei-Kongba road . As the day transcends, as night puts on its black shawl the nightmare of driving on Wangkhei sorok increases manifold. There was a time when ‘Lai Khutsaangbi laakani’ used to scare kids after dark. At present it is ‘Wangkhei sorokta gari thouba’ after dark which is of a scarier nature for obvious reasons.

Jokes apart, the sorry condition of this road for such a long time reflects a negligent attitude of the concerned authority for all these years. And when it also comes to street/road lighting, one needs to scratch one’s head trying to remember the last time Wangkheilites drove on a bright road. It’s always Thasi on Wangkhei sorok for all these years and yet no one bothers.

With the poor condition of the road and less lighting, it takes a lot of time and effort to drive on this road during night time (effort because one has to make sure one does not meet any accident while driving on this road). As a concerned Wangkheilite, it is a sincere appeal to the mari leinaba authority to fasten up the construction work that has finally started on this road. Hope the sorry state of this accident-prone road ends sooner than later.

PS- Supposing I have a boyfriend from Imphal west and I have to catch up with him somewhere in his district, it would be an utter shame to explain how it takes 30 minutes for me to reach the venue when the estimated time is hardly 10 minutes. It would not be an exaggeration to state that the experience of catching up with a friend or a lover after a nightmarish drive on a kudruk kadraak road with potholes every 5 metre away would be sans joie de vivre. Luckily the road to my ‘supposed lover’s’ home is finally under construction so I may not need another tantrum or an explanation in the future tense related to the same or will I be proven wrong eh?