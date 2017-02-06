A road show campaign for 20 Langthabal A/C CPI candidate Nongthombam Singhajit was organised today at the surrounding area of the Kendra.

A large number of people participated in the campaign which began from Singhajit’s Haoreibi Makha Leikai residence.

Speaking to media persons, Nongthombam Sing- hajit said that the road show campaign was organised in connection with the coming Assembly election.

He said that he decided to join the party and contest the coming election in order to try and bring the various issues and problems faced by the State into the limelight adding that he would try to improve the lives of the people.

Singhajit said, “The Kendra is always facing shortage of water and the road conditions are deplorable. The health centres and dispensaries are also not functioning properly.

“I decided to contest the election in order to try and bring a change to these conditions”, he added.