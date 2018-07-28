Road sink near Kohima : LPG trucks stranded since Jul 23

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27: Due to the sinking of a portion of National Highway 29 near Kiruphema, Nagaland, as a result of the incessant rain during the last few days, LPG and POL tanker trucks with CRPF convoy has come to a complete halt since July 23.

As a result of the loss of connectivity, all other vehicles except light vehicles are able to transverse the road and consequently, the LPG bottling process at Sekmai bottling plant also stopped today as no POL and bulk LPG trucks are reaching the plant.

It may be mentioned that in the early morning of July 8, a 100 feet long portion of National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) near Naga Hospital sank stranding POL and LPG carrying trucks for around 7 days.

Sekmai bottling plan began functioning on July 18, a day after LPG began to be brought into the State from Jiribam side.

Around two days later, the damaged road portion near Naga Hospital was fixed and normal traffic of LPG and POL trucks into the State resumed.

In connection with the loss of connectivity along National Highway 29 at Kiruphema, the Government of Nagaland issued an order allowing only light vehicles to proceed towards Dimapur from Kohima via Sechu (Zubza)-Kiruphema road. It further informed that all light vehicles coming from Dimapur proceeding towards Kohima and beyond will be diverted towards Peducha-Tsiesema road and no vehicle coming from Dimapur will be allowed towards Kohima via Sechu (Zubza) road. It also restricted all heavy vehicles on NH 29 to and from Kohima and Dimapur until the damaged portion of the road is restored.