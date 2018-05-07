Road work goes on in full swing

IMPHAL, May 6 : Construction work of the 26 Kms long Chura-Sugnu road which serves as a key link to Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Chandel and Thoubal districts is currently going on in full swing.

The road serves as a key link for the people residing within five Assembly segments namely; Sugnu, Kumbi, Saikot, Singhat and Chandel.

The 26 Kms long road which connects Churachandpur to Sugnu existed as an IVR before it was upgraded to the level of a State highway in 2009/10 and its breadth was expanded up to 10 m.

Even though the road was upgraded to the level of a State highway, it was never constructed as a standard highway. As such, the road remained quite muddy and sloughy during rainy season and thick volumes of dust wrecks havoc during dry season.

Even though the condition was highly pathetic, a large number of people and all types of vehicles moved on the road as they had no alternative. A proposal was submitted to the NEC during 2015-16 for construction of the road but the NEC maintained that no new project should be taken up until all the incomplete projects which had been already initiated were completed.

After personal intervention by Chief Minister N Biren, the road construction project was approved by the Ministry of DoNER under the Social Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF). Subsequently, the Ministry sanctioned the requisite fund in March last year.

It was the local MLA who maintained the road from 2012 to 2016 before the road construction project was approved by the Ministry of DoNER.

The contract for constructing the road was awarded to HVS Construction Pvt Ltd and the road construction work began on November 29 last year.

The project includes construction of two bridges of 8 m span, road side drains extending up to 21 Kms, two big culverts and 45 slab culverts. So far, the road construction work has been completed by around 60 per cent.

A team led by Singhat AC MLA Ginsuanhau Zou and Ministry of DoNER Joint Secretary SL Meena inspected the road construction work yesterday and they were visibly impressed with the progress achieved so far.

As per the contract agreement, the road construction work should be completed by November 28 this year but it is most likely that the project would be completed ahead of the stipulated period.