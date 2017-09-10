Robin Hibu becomes the first IGP from NE to serve in Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat

KANGPOKPI, Sep 9 : An IPS Officer from the Northeastern State of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected for a stint in Rashtrapati Bhavan to become the first IGP from the NE region to serve as Joint Commissioner in the Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat in New Delhi.

The IPS officer, Robin Hibu, who once missed a similar opportunity when the late dynamic leader Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was the President of India, has been selected to serve the nation in the India’s majestic secretariat at Raisina hill recently and joined the assigned job as the first IGP level officer from the NE region to serve as Joint Commissioner in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I am proud to serve the nation with the President of India”, said the IPS officer while speaking over the phone after joining the assigned duty recently. “I missed that golden opportunity to serve with late charismatic President of India, Dr Abdul Kalam as young SP, when I was asked during his visit to Tawang to join the Rashtrapati Bhavan”, he added.

He also said that destiny brought him back today and now he has been selected and have joined the President of India’s majestic Secretariat at Raisina hill.

“I am looking forward to serve the nation with enthusiastic gusto and truly feel good in my new challenging assignment”, asserted Robin Hibu.

Known for his enthusiasm and dedication to make Delhi a safer and friendlier place for anyone from the Northeastern States, Robin Hibu said, “Here in Raisina Hill too, I will try to be an Ambassador for the NE common people apart from my hectic duties and will endeavour to enrich NE mosaic culture and heritage in the grandeur ambience of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The IPS officer thanked everyone who wished him good luck and prayed for him.

Robin Hibu have been shouldering huge responsibility in helping the needy from the Northeastern States round the clock in the National Capital since the past many years and he is one reason why cases of harassment of people from the Northeast have decreased.

Meanwhile, Sadar Hills 24 x 7 WhatsApp Group, in which the IPS officer was also a member for many years, has sent its heartiest congratulation to the IPS officer for his newly assigned job in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“It is amazing to see how your dreams are gradually turning into a reality. Congratulations for your big promotion. You deserve it!”, said the congratulatory note signed by the group Chief Administrator, Lamcha Chongloi.