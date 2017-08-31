Robinhood Committee dissolved

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Robinhood Remembrance Committee was dissolved in an emergency meeting held at Nongmeibung today and an organisation, South-East Asia Human Rights Association, has been established in its stead.

A press release issued by the association stated that Sagolsem Surjit and Th Malemnganba have been elected as the president and the general secretary.

It further stated that a debate competition on ‘Manipurda Mob Violence Hengatlakliba Asi Policena Achumba Tourakani Thajadabadagini’, will be organised by the association in remembrance month of Hijam Irabot.