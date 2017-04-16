Robots to diagnose british patients at night: Probable cause for Meitei Mangaknaba

Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh

News is the first rough draft of history. Here’re some news that will be history in the next few years such as, doctors as fortune tellers by doing single blood test that can tell how a person will age, after scientists decoded blood “signature” patterns which predict ill health. Researchers at Boston University, US, have learnt to recognise combinations of specific “biomarkers” or chemicals found in the blood of 5,000 people in a study. The new approach will enable doctors to give a likelihood of their patients’ overall future health, and thus advise lifestyle changes or give preventive treatment to stave off diseases.

Of Mice and Men, researchers at Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, US, have found diminished level of a protein molecule (KLF15) in the mouse’s heart cells that is associated with the mouse’s sudden death. Sudden death of young healthy human adults (average age 41) while asleep in bed during the early morning hours (6-10), has been scientifically documented by Framingham heart studies in 1987. This has been known as Mangaknaba in Manipuri for donkey years, Tagaglog (nightmare) in the Philippines and Pokkuric in Japan.

It became known as ‘Sudden adult death syndrome’ (SADS) since 1977 after a Southeast Asian refugee was found dead in the US. It kills more than 300,000 people each year in the US. In the Tokyo district in Japan alone, it was reported that every year, several hundred evidently healthy men are found dead in their beds. It’s more common in men than women and in Southeast Asia than anywhere else in the world.

Doctors know it’s caused by a sudden burst of very fast and irregular heartbeats (fibrillation) generated from one of the two lower heart chambers (ventricles). It leaves no post mortem findings. Doctors know that this ‘ventricular fibrillation’ occurs when the chemical reaction in heart muscle cells that generates electricity to run the heart becomes faulty. This causes muscle contractions in the ventricular wall go haywire, stopping circulation of blood to the brain. People die within minutes. Few people with SADS have an inherited genetic disorder.

Heart generates its own electricity by ‘action potential’ caused by exchange of ions like sodium, potassium and calcium across the cell membranes of heart muscles. This action potential leads to contraction of heart muscle cells. According to these researchers, the cause of SADS may be due to low levels of a protein (KLF15) that should be normally higher in the morning than at night, following physiological process of living things, known as ‘circadian rhythm’.

When a crow crows at daybreak, it’s because of circadian rhythm or body clock. It will crow if you put it in a very dark room, at about the same time. This body clock causes such things like jet lag while travelling over time zones. Most heart attacks (myocardial infarctions) also occur in the mornings between 6 -12 am, when there is an imbalance between a greater need for oxygen in the heart and a decrease supply of oxygen to the heart, or both.

The latest (3 days old) groundbreaking research at Newcastle University has brightened the future of patients with severe end-stage heart failure, waiting for heart transplant. Surgeons implanted a small robotic pump that assists the heart, known as left ventricular assist device (LVAD) for about 396 days before it was removed after recovery. 16 patients that were fitted with LVAD, recovered as if they never had the heart disease. The average price of a LVAD is £80,000 and the transplant operation costs £69,000. But it’s free in the British National Health Service (NHS).

Another robotic research is by Dr Elena De Milano in Italy, who led an international team that trained a robot to imitate human actions. She says: “In your next hospital trip, your nursing assistant might well be a robot, and robots can effectively coordinate their actions during high stake events like surgery.

In Britain currently, a robotic research is going on with artificial intelligence (AI) for future health care. Robotics challenge AI by forcing it to deal with real objects – human beings in the real world. In London, showcasing the latest robotic technology, there is a Robots’ exhibition in the Science Museum. It began on February 8 2017 and will end on September 3 2017, to explore this very human obsession to recreate ourselves. There are 100 robots and visitors can interact with 12 working robots that will tell us about their desires and ambitions and how they work.

In reality, a trial is about to begin in this month (April) for the British NHS, using robots to answer patients’ queries about their illnesses, in some parts of London, involving 1.2 million people for the “out-of-hours” service ie during the night hours. It’s a part of a national drive to modernise NHS with General practitioners.

The trial was announced in January 2017, as hospitals throughout the country struggled to cope with unprecedented demand in the A&E departments during the 2016 Christmas and New year period, when human call handlers of 111 (telephone number) failed to spot signs of seriously ill patients. In Britain, 111 call is for medical advice during the night when patients describe their ailments over the telephone to non-medical human beings who will assess the conditions following guidelines and direct the callers what to do.

For this trial, NHS authorities will give access to an ‘app’ (for computer application) associated with a software that runs on Smartphones or tablets. Just by tapping on this icon, over one million people in London can access healthcare at night. This will replace the current hotline 111.

When patients or relatives dial 111, they will be prompted to go to the app. The caller will type in the symptoms via a series of texts, leaving the “chatbox” (computer) to decide how urgent the situation is, and recommend the right help, such as to make an appointment with their GP the next morning, or go to an A&E in hospital.

Currently, the advisers who answer the NHS 111 helpline, will have little or no medical training. They rely upon a tick-box questionnaire and depending on the resulting template they will decide whether the ‘patient’ can be offered reassurance saying the patient shouldn’t worry and go and see their GP next day or other appropriate advice. They also get tired and sleepy.

Theoretically, this human function can be carried out more efficiently by a robotic computer with better artificial intelligence and a data base of symptoms of every known illness. The good thing about the “chatbox” is that it cannot be fatigued and can tap into medical knowledge that a call handler, or even a doctor for that matter, does not possess. The main reason against it is that everyone will not have means of accessing such an application and old people simply will not be able to use it.

Here’s a little feedback about ‘Out-of-hours’ service in Britain. NHS is the best health service in the world where rich or poor, employed or unemployed, receive the same treatment. Over the years, it has become very expensive. It’s an industry that employs the greatest number of people. It’s a major plank on which every election is fought. The NHS is divided into two parts: (1) Primary carers, manned by GPs and (2) Secondary carers, by hospital doctors. GP is the first contact point for receiving health care – a threshold though which to access health care, such as for referring to specialist care, nursing and midwifery services, social services for such things like rehousing or house extension, chairlift installation for patients unable to walk upstairs, or recommending invalidity benefits, or an invalid car for people who can’t walk.

From the beginning of NHS in 1948 though to 1960s, all GPs were responsible for their registered patients for 7 days and nights a week throughout the year. In the early 1970s, in some regions, groups of GPs formed co-operatives, sharing responsibilities by turn for night calls termed “out of hours service” ie from 6.30 pm to 8 am, at weekends and Bank holidays. In the late 1970s, many commercially organised private companies called “Deputising services” had grown up. Some enterprising GPs , especially Asians, would work a few extra nights or at weekends as they were very well paid.

By 2004, the NHS took the responsibility for organising ‘out-of- hours’ service for GPs who wanted to opt out and lose £6000 a year. Most GPs did. There are some doctors who want to work only during these ‘out-of-hours’ period, as well as a few GPs. The guidelines are: if you urgently need medical help or advice, you can call NHS 111, and if it’s not a life-threatening situation you can also visit an NHS ‘walk-in centre’ or ‘minor injuries unit’ for minor injuries or illnesses. For life-threatening problems any member of the public can simply walk in to be seen.

Throughout the life of this NHS, all that costs a patient is that of a single telephone call to access a GP service either at the surgery or home, during the day and night, and prescription fees for those who can afford. The rest is free, eg heart bypass surgery. Isn’t this marvellous though it’s often misused by visitors?

