Rogue tanker pulled up

IMPHAL, Mar 21: An oil tanker which was transporting fuel from Assam to Malom Oil Depot was pulled up by Assam Police as it was found siphoning off oil at Ranghajan, Assam last evening.

Notably, all oil tankers are locked with padlock equipped with steel rods which cannot be purportedly unlocked between loading point and unloading point.

The oil tanker impounded by Ranghajan Police bears registration number MN01-7175 and it belongs to one Heisnam Kiran.

The Malom Oil Depot’s Senior Manager said that they have got information about impounding one rogue oil tanker even though no official intimation has been received yet.

Once official intimation is received, necessary measures would be taken including serving show cause notice, said the Senior Manager.