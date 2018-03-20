Role of VAs, NaRM-G leaders in implementation of NERCORMP highlighted

CHANDEL, Mar 19: A one day capacity building programme for village authority and NaRM-G leaders of villages implementing NERCORMP in Khengjoy block of Chandel district was organized at Joupi village community hall by NERCORMP Chandel.

The program was organized to stress the importance and role of village authority and NaRM-G leaders in carrying out the activities of the project successfully.

More than 100 village authorities & NaRM-G leaders participated in the program.

2 IC 29th Assam Rifles, Chief Functionary of PNGO SEEDs and CWG also participated in the program.

Lily Rose Jajo, District Project Director of NERCORMP Chandel, in her speech, elaborated on the importance of intra relationship and coordination between the village authority and NaRM-G in the project.

She also presented the endeavours of NERCORMP Chandel team, from grounding stage to implementing the project in the district, and its achievements from the beginning of the project till present.

The program aimed at developing the capacity of the leaders and village authorities on organizational and financial management, concepts and philosophies of NERCORMP Project, procedures involved in implementing the project, roles of village authority and NaRM-G leaders in successfully execution of the project.

The Resource persons of the program were Lily Rose Jajo, District Project Director, NERCORMP Chandel, Immanuel Hmingsanglur, Institution Development Organizer, Salem Sinruwng, Assistant Accounts Officer, Samuel Letminlien Haokip, Internal Auditor and Ts Monichung Monsang, Monitoring Assistant.

The members present during the program expressed their satisfaction to NERCORMP Chandel unit for organizing such program.

Similar type of programs have been conducted in other blocks of the district namely Chandel Block at Japhou village Community Hall on March 15, Chakpikarong Block at Ruwngchang village community hall on March 16 and Chakpikarong Block (Sajik Tampak Area) at Haika L village community hall on March 17, where more than 300 individuals participated in the programmes.

The NERCORMP Chandel Unit, as the implementing agency of NERCORMP Shillong also expressed its full commitment for development of the district in its capacity.