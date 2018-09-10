Roll back 100 hrs blockade : Nungba body

By Our Staff Reporter

TAMENGLONG, Sep 9: The Rongmei Luh Phuam (Luangba Luangrian) has demanded the immediate suspension of the 100 hours bandh called by AMSU or else face counter indefinite NH-37 bandh/blockade.

It also demanded the resignation of AMSU general secretary Anil Soibam and an immediate apology from the student body for defaming the people of Nungba.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the body, Ajin Kamei today alleged that AMSU, despite being a student body, has failed to stick to students related issues and instead chose to propagate communalism, hatred and chaos through the September 3 Nungba incident.

It mentioned that the State Government has become more of a puppet in the hands of AMSU, by directing Manipur police commandos to frisk and check the peaceful public of Nungba. Strongly condemning the act, it conveyed that the people of Nungba will not allow anymore frisking and checking by police at Nungba and added that the act has created a sense of confusion and apprehension among the people.

Stating that AMSU’s alleged defamation of Nungba public as well as the false and exaggerated media statement against Nungba people have become unbearable, it warned that if the State Government backed AMSU tries to create tension in the State, the people of Nungba can shatter Manipur.

As such it demanded the student body to ponder well on the present issue and take up necessary steps for peaceful coexistence.

It also appealed to the State Government to bring an amicable solution at the earliest.