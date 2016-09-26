Rotary Club of Imphal organises painting competition

IMPHAL, Sept 25: A painting competition was held today at Rotary Club, Mantripukhri organized by the Rotary Club of Imphal as part of their annual vocational service towards the society. Altogether 250 students from 65 different schools located took part in the competition. The painting competition was held in three different group- A, B and C. Students from class 1-3 were grouped under group A, students of class 4-6 were in group B and students of class 7-10 were in group C. The theme of the competition for group group 2 was ‘Ningol Chakouba’ while that of group 3 was ‘Total literacy

by 2017’.

The competition which began from 10:30 am concluded at 12 noon. Addressing media persons on the occasion, president of Rotary Club Imphal Lairenjam Manoranjan said, the painting competition is an annual program of Rotary Club. The competition is held to provide a platform for the young minds to showcase their talents, ideas and enthusiasm, he stated. Award distribution ceremony for the competition will be held on October 22. District Governor of Rotary International District 3240 will be attending the programme. The winners will receive cash reward and a citation each.