RPF condoles

IMPHAL, Mar 5: The pros-cribed RPF has condoled the demise of PLA’s 2nd Lt Tayai alias Sanathoi (real name RK Thoi) s/o RK Khoimu and RK Shanti of Khurai Chigngang-bam Leikai.

According to a press release issued by the outfit’s publicity assistant secretary Bangkim, 2nd Lt Tayai alias Sanathoi died in an unfortunate incident on February 15 while on a mission assigned to him by the party.

Tayai alias Sanathoi joined the party on May 5, 2008 and he was inducted into the PLA after completion of basic military training on October 27, 2008. He was a courageous freedom fighter who was dedicated to the cause of a united Manipur.

He was a well disciplined, soft-spoken and a sincere freedom fighter who cherished freedom more than anything else.

Condolence services have been held at all units, departments and stations of RPF in honour of the departed soul, it conveyed. The outfit further conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family, relatives and friends.