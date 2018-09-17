RPF conveys support to CPI (Maoist)

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Asserting that the revolutionary movement of the CPI (Maoist) is a justified one, the proscribed RPF has pledged support to the same movement.

A statement issued by RPF publicity secretary Roben Khuman expressed full faith in the revolutionary movement of CPI (Maoist).

RPF fully supports CPI (Maoist)’s liberation movement against New Delhi and they will help each other until the freedom of the downtrodden people of India and Manipur is achieved.

The oppressed and downtrodden Indian people are friends of RPF. The oppressors are the Government of India and political leaders, charged the outfit.

Saying that the political leaders and the elite classes are the only enemies of the downtrodden and underprivileged Indian people, the outfit appealed to all Indian people to support and join the allegedly justified liberation movement of CPI (Maoist).

CPI (Maoist) and RPF are comrade in arms, it asserted.

It is not only the people of Manipur who have been waging a war of liberation against India. People of WeSEA have been waging wars of liberation since many decades back.

Revolutionary groups of Manipur and fellow revolutionary groups of WeSEA have been working together to fight the common enemy collectively, it said.

Even though it was said that India achieved independence from British colonial rulers in 1947, the vast majority of Indian people are not free yet.

Like during the British colonial period, vast majority of downtrodden and underprivileged people are still living a wretched and miserable life, it alleged.

It is for the cause of freedom of these downtrodden people that CPI (Maoist) has been waging an armed liberation movement against the Government of India, RPF asserted. Although Indian rulers are projecting themselves as champions of democracy and non-violence, the Government of India is an authoritarian regime controlled by a handful of people.

India is now ruled by those people who plotted and killed MK Gandhi, the man known for his principle of non-violence and named ‘Father of the Nation’, it added.