RPF greets

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 24: The proscribed RPF’s Minority Affairs Secretary K Shyam has greeted all the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of Christmas praying that the festival bring peace and harmony in the State. A statement issued by the outfit’s Assistant Publicity Secretary Bangkim asserted that the God sent his only son Jesus Christ in the form of a human being to lead mankind to the path of righteousness.

The basic teaching of Jesus Christ is promotion of peace, love and harmony among all kind and there is no place for fear, arrogance and falsehood in love.

Jesus Christ sacrificed his love on the Cross to save mankind from sinful life and lead them on the path of righteousness, said the outfit. Following the teachings of Jesus Christ, all the people and communities of Manipur need to forgive and forget all the past hatchets and misunderstandings.

But all the people of Manipur must be on guard against religious segregation by the Government of India and oppression of all people who follow different religious faiths, the outfit added.

There is a growing need for all the people of Manipur who have been living together in peace since ages to fight against the Government of India collectively which segregates people on the line of one’s faith, it alleged.