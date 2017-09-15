RPF, MNPF condole five slain cadres

IMPHAL, Sep 14: The RPF and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) have condoled the death of their five cadres who were killed in an ambush allegedly laid by a combined team of NSCN-IM and Assam Rifles.

Even though RPF and NSCN-IM worked hand in hand at one point of time in the course of the liberation struggle, NSCN-IM has strayed from the liberation movement after it fell prey to the Government of India’s trap, said a joint statement of the two outfits.

After it embarked on a journey of reconciliation, NSCN-IM has evolved into a convenient tool for the Government of India’s scheme to suppress the revolutionary groups of WESEA.

It’s time for all the people of WESEA, particularly Naga people to understand that the NSCN-IM’s policy of bargaining the spirit of freedom is wrong, conveyed the joint statement.

They also gave revolutionary salute to the five cadres who have laid down their lives for the cause of the Nation.

Rikhan Jajo s/o Nimai Jajo of Nongdam (T) village, Kamjong district, Kasom block was an active cadre of MNPF who cherished the vision of a free Manipur where there is no segregation among communities.

Sgt Maj Richard (real name Wareppam Dinesh) s/o W Nongyaijao and W (O) Kundalei of Kanglatombi Mantri Band was a valiant PLA cadre who worked in 252 Mobile Battalion.

Sgt Lalloi (real name Khundrakpam Sunil) s/o Kh Sanatomba and Kh (O) Memcha of Leitanpokpi was a dedicated PLA cadre and he worked at General headquarters.

Private Nanao (real name Moirangthem Tomba) s/o M Biren and M (O) Anoubi of Keibi Awang Leikai was another PLA cadre who always worked with perseverance against all odds and challenges. He used to work at the General Headquarters.

Private Sinthouba (real name Konjengbam Shyamsunder) s/o K Nirmol and K (O) Rupati of Cachar Lakhipur Khunou was another PLA cadre who was never daunted by all the odds and challenges of being a freedom fighter. He too worked at the General Headquarters.

All the five cadres were honest and well-disciplined freedom fighters who always thought for the masses and cherished the value of freedom more than anything else.

Condolence services have been held at all units, departments and stations of RPF and MNPF in their honour, conveyed the statement signed by MNPF’s assistant publicity secretary Thomas Numai and RPF’s assistant publicity secretary Bangkim.

They also conveyed solidarity to the bereaved families, relatives and friends.