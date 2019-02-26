RPF observes Independence Demand Day

IMPHAL, Feb 25: The proscribed RPF celebrated its 40th foundation day today as ‘Independence Demand Day’ at its central hqs, council hqs, central bureau, central bureau divisions, SR-1, SR-2, SR-3, SR-4, PLA’s general headquarters, tactical command, strategic command, 252 mobile battalion, other PLA units, departments and stations.

According to a press release issued by the outfit’s Publicity Secretary Roben Khuman, the 40th foundation day was also celebrated at the central bureau’s divisions 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 together with the local people where the party’s flags, festoons and stars were displayed.

The main features of the foundation day celebration were offering salute to the party’s flag and paying of befitting homage to all the revolutionaries who had laid down their lives for the cause of the Nation.

Reading out of RPF president Irengbam Chaoren’s message to the people of Manipur was another important feature of the foundation day celebration, Roben conveyed.

The outfit further prayed that the 40th foundation day may bring unity, victory and peaceful co-existence among all the indigenous communities of the land.