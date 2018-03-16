RPF warns against ‘India’s deceptions’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15: The proscribed RPF has called upon all the people of Manipur to be wary of the deceptions, enticements and lure employed by the Government of India to consolidate their rule in Manipur and defeat the liberation movement.

A statement issued by RPF Publicity Secretary Roben Khuman remarked that amidst the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s call to shun ‘bomb and gun culture’, Assam Rifles has been organising a campaign christened ‘Know Your Assam Rifles’.

Under this campaign, arms and ammunition are displayed to young students and they are encouraged to hold guns thereby leading the immature children to the wrong path, it alleged.

At the same time, the legitimate liberation movement which has been accepted by the whole world is being projected as extremism/terrorism and the freedom fighters as misguided youth.

Between 1979 and 2012, Assam Rifles killed 419 innocent civilians including 10 women and 21 children.

The atrocities committed by Assam Rifles during Operation Blue Bird at Oinam village, Senapati in 1987 and in the aftermath of the Malom Massacre of November 2, 2000 are in the records.

It was the Malom Massacre which led Irom Chanu Sharmila to fast for 16 years. Again, the brutal rape and murder of Thangjam Chanu Manorama by 17 Assam Rifles triggered a group of women activists to stage a nude protest in front of the Kangla Gate then occupied by Assam Rifles, the outfit recounted.

There have been numerous incidents of atrocities perpetrated by Indian military forces and now they have been pretending as if they are friends of ‘our’ people by undertaking deceptive campaign ‘Know Your Friend’, it remarked.

Assam Rifles supplied arms to some youngsters to form pseudo revolutionary groups only to tarnish the image of genuine revolutionary groups. As the people came to know about the Indian military’s ploys and as they could not defame the genuine revolutionary movement, they staged ‘surrender dramas’ and signed ‘suspension of operation’ and reaped benefits/awards in the name of containing insurgency, it said.

The Indian military’s Operation Good Samaritan, Civic Action Programme, Know Your Assam Rifles, Know Your Friends, Surrender Drama, Suspension of Operation etc are all deceptions and enticements aimed at consolidating the alien rule and defeat the liberation movement, it alleged.

The liberation movements of Manipur and WESEA are legitimate and the only way to win freedom from India which is de facto ruled by military in the name of democracy is the armed revolutionary movement, the outfit asserted.

Verbal approach or non-violent demonstration will never be able to win back the lost sovereignty.

“We must wrest back our sovereignty confiscated by the alien power”, it added.