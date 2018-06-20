Rs 1.62 lakh donated

Imphal, Jun 19 (DIPR): Two different groups donated a total of Rs 1,62,250 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help rehabilitate flood affected people of the State today.

Rs 1,42,250 was donated by College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Iroisemba while Rs 20,000 was contributed by Institute of Driver Training and Research Centre, Manipur.

These amounts were personally handed over to Chief Minister N Biren Singh by the representatives of the two institutions at the Chief Minister’s office.

He thanked them for generously contributing their bit in helping the flood affected people.