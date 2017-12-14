Rs 130.65 Cr aid for State

New Delhi, Dec 13 (ANI):Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) for Central Assistance to the States of Manipur, Mizoram in the wake of flood, landslides and to Kerala in the wake of drought of 2016-17.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the Ministries of Home, Finance, Agriculture and Niti Aayog.

The HLC approved the assistance of Rs 130.65 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in respect of Manipur.

The HLC also approved Rs 49.02 crore for the State of Mizoram, including Rs 42.77 crore from the NDRF and Rs 6.25 crore from National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).

The Committee also approved Rs 125.47 crore in respect of Kerala, including Rs 112.05 crore from the NDRF and Rs 13.42 crore from NRDWP.