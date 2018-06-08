Rs 1300 Cr needed annually for 7th Pay : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 7: Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the State needs additional fund of Rs 1386 crore annually for implementing the 7th Pay.

Together with some intellectuals of the State, Chief Minister N Biren today held a review meeting at Hotel Classic Grande on the development works undertaken by the Modi Government during the past four years and the State Government over the past one year.

Speaking at the gathering, Biren stated that implementation of the 7th Pay is a task already listed in the BJP’s Vision Document and the BJP-led Government is agreeable to the demand for 7th Pay.

The State Government receives Rs 450 crore from the Centre in a month. Out of this, Rs 380 crore is spent in paying salaries.

The State Government is able to implement some development works including construction roads because of the Rs 150 crore sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first phase followed by another Rs 126 crore in the second phase, Biren said.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering the State would receive Rs 35 crore under the Prime Minister’s Start-up project.

Against a notification issued for financing self-employment through skill development, 700 applicants responded and some of them have already started yielding outputs.

The State Government has set a target of giving skill development training to 32,472 people under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana by 2020, Biren said.

Informing that a visa office would be opened in the State soon, Biren said that the Government has been working to launch bus service from Moreh to Mandalay and Rangoon.

The process of land acquisition for upgrading Imphal-Moreh highway to the status of a four-lane highway is nearing completion. All paper works would be completed within the rainy season and ground works would begin after that, he said. The Chief Minister said that large and numerous chunks of phumdis would be taken inside Keibul Lamjao National Park and eucalyptus trees would be planted around them so that they serve as natural barrier/boundary.

Dredging of Imphal River bed taken up by the Government so as to reduce the scale and chances of floods during rainy season is almost complete and dredging of Nambul River is underway. The Chief Minister said that the Government has been studying the existing cultural art so as to modify it and ensure that different art forms and their proponents prosper.

The Government has also been working to identify girls who have dropped out of schools due to poverty and re-admit them in schools free of cost.

Another area where the Government has been giving special emphasis is generation of solar power particularly in interior areas of hill districts.

A team from Sweden has completed a survey on setting up mini hydro power projects in hill areas.

An amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned to set up a fingerling factory with a view to reduce the State’s dependence on imported fish, Biren said.

According to the Chief Minister, Manipur imports 20 tonnes of fish every year thereby spending Rs 400 crore.

He also sought support and suggestions from all the people towards the several development projects and welfare schemes taken up by the Government.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda too attended the function.