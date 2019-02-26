Rs 2810 Cr project okayed in-principle: Biswajit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Works Minister Th Biswajit has stated that the Government of India has agreed in principle to sanction Rs 2810 crore for development of road infrastructure in the State under the Externally Aided Project.

Biswajit made this statement while discussing a demand for grant pertaining to Works Department in the State Assembly today.

He said that liabilities pending with the State Government for completed road and bridge works are so huge and it is not clear when all the liabilities can be cleared considering the State’s unhealthy financial situation.

As roads must be constructed anew or repaired, the State Government has been releasing some pending liabilities while setting aside some amounts for new works. However, there is no case of the Government deliberately holding back liabilities for completed works or withdrawal of bills without executing contract works, he said.

After the Central Government has agreed in-principle to sanction Rs 2810 crore in the first phase for development of road infrastructure in the State under the Externally Aided Project, the State Government has sent a proposal of Rs 3944 crore for the second phase, Biswajit informed the House.

Once these projects are implemented fully, the State’s road infrastructure would improve dramatically, he asserted.

Biswajit said that the State Government does not discriminate between ruling and Opposition parties when it comes to development of transport infrastructure.

Opposition MLAs Th Lokeshore and Kh Joykisan raised policy cut motions to the demand.

Lokeshore urged the Government to frame a proper policy for construction and maintenance of National Highways, State Highways, major district roads, other district roads and inter-village roads.

Joykisan decried that the Government has not been releasing liabilities for renovation works carried out by MLAs.

The Government is unable to take up any action against officers involved in withdrawal of huge amounts using forged CDAs and there is no transparency in executing non-plan works, Joykisan said.

Biswajit replied that there is no specific policy of the State Government for maintenance of roads including National Highways on account of the State’s unsound financial condition.

Nonetheless, he assured that the Government would look into the possibility of framing a specific policy for maintenance of roads.

Against a proposal of upgrading 12 roads including Imphal-Saikul road to the status of National Highways, the Ministry has communicated that seven roads would considered for upgradation, Biswajit said.

He said that the Government would study the possibility of expanding Sawombung-Keibi road.

Replying to Joykisan, the Works Minister maintained that no engineer of the department was involved in the attempt to withdraw money using forged CDA.

The forgery was done by one sub-contractor named Sanjoy of Checkon. As the Government learnt in time about his intention to withdraw a huge amount using forged CDA, an FIR was registered and Sanjoy was arrested.

Sanjoy was trying to withdraw Rs 9 crore using forged CDA and a cheque of Rs 6.56 crore had been issued.

As Sanjoy’s deceit came to light, the bank concerned was informed and the particular contractor’s bank account was seized. Thus, the fraud was prevented from drawing any amount, Biswajit said.

The matter is being investigated by Vigilance Department, he added.