Rs 40,000 each deducted from MIDH ?

IMPHAL, Dec 12 : A strong suspicion has been raised about deduction Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 from each beneficiary of the Central sponsored scheme, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for payment to officials.

The scheme for 2015-16 was implemented in the State in 2016-17 under the Manipur Horticulture Development Society. The total number of beneficiaries listed under the scheme is 3125.

A sum of Rs 13 crore inclusive of the State’s matching share was sanctioned in March this year and the amount was distributed to beneficiaries through the bank accounts as per records available at Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department, informed a source.

Following reports that Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 was deducted from each beneficiary, The Sangai Express talked with some of the beneficiaries randomly and it was established that certain amount was deducted even though the beneficiaries were given money through their bank accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer system.

One farmer who has been cultivating kiwi in Ukhrul said that he was given Rs one lakh for digging a pond and construction of fence around his farm in 2012. The department also gave him 200 saplings each of kiwi, cherry, plum and peach.

He said that he did not know the exact amount he should receive under the scheme. Nonetheless, he was given spray and deep irrigation equipment in between.

Except for kiwi saplings, other saplings have perished.

Saying that the department gave him Rs 1,80,000 this year for construction of a packing house, he informedthat Rs 40,000 was deducted from the same amount in the name of some high ranking officials.

Even though kiwi is a creeper, the department did not give him any wire to which kiwi plants could entwine. As such, he bought wires from his own pocket, said the farmer.

On being enquired about the matter to one official of Ukhrul Horticulture Office, the official maintained that they had no idea about the beneficiaries of the scheme. Yet, the official added that the department’s office at Imphal would be having detail information about the beneficiaries.

Even though kiwi plants were seen in another farm located near the first farm, neither pond nor packing house could be seen in the second farm.

One District Horticulture Officer said that the number of beneficiaries vary from one district to another and beneficiaries are given saplings of crops/fruits to be cultivated as well as other necessary inputs.