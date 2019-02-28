Rs 42.46 Cr for State

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 : A high level committee chaired by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh today approved additional Central assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs 1604.15 crore to 4 States of Andhra Pradesh (cyclonic storm ‘Phethai’) of Rs 82.65 crore, Manipur (floods/ landslides) of Rs 42.46 crore, Jharkhand (drought) of Rs 272.42 crore and Rajasthan (drought) of Rs 1206.62 crore.

The meeting was held here today to consider the additional Central assistance to these four States, which were affected by floods, landslides & cyclone Phethai and drought (kharif) during 2018-19. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting.