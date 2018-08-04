Rs 540.08 Cr power bill still pending

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3 : Even though Electricity Department became a corporation and prepaid meter system was introduced to address the problem of scarcity of power in the State, around Rs 540.08 crore in electricity bill is still pending from the consumers, including various Governmental Departments.

The pending amount is for the electricity bill till March 31 last year and as per the audit report for the year 2016-17 (till March 31, 2017) submitted by the Comptroller and Audit General of India.

As per the report, the said bill of Rs 540.08 crore is for a total of 14 divisions namely Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East Division (IED)-I, IED-II, IED-III, IED-IV, Jiribam, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong, Thoubal and Ukhrul.

The report mentioned that the pending electricity bill is for three financial years (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17) and the original amount supposed to be collected from the consumers of the 14 divisions for the three financial years is Rs 929.52 crore.

However, only 127.82 crore were collected, the report added.

Out of the total Rs 540.08 crore in electricity bill owed by the consumers, Rs 68.22 crore is owed by various Government Departments. However, the report mentioned that during the audit, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) failed to provide specific details about which Departments owed money or how much, in electricity bill.

As per para 6.32 of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram (Electricity Supply Plan) Regulation, 2013, the authority concerned can send a written notice to the consumers who fail to pay the bills that their power will be cut off.

After issuance of the said notice, a time period of 15 days is given to the consumers. If the consumers fail to pay the pending bill even after the completion of the said period, then as per the Electricity Act 2003 (Section 56) the authority concerned can either cut off the power or take up necessary steps to collect the pending amount.

The audit report further mentioned that there is a big difference in the amount actually collected from the consumers and the amount which was supposed to be collected from the said consumers by the Department for the three financial years. Pointing out that such inconsistencies play a big role in creating financial troubles for the power corporation, the report recommended steps to identify the Government Departments and institutional consumers which have failed to pay off their bill and collect the pending amount.

If the company fails to do so, it will adversely affect the financial condition of the company, the report stated.

Pointing out that the same had been relayed to the State Government by the CAG in August last year, the report continued that the company, in November last year, had assured to take up necessary steps to collect the pending bills.

It may be mentioned that earlier, electricity bills were issued to the consumers manually but after the Power Department became a corporation, a fully automated accounting system was introduced.