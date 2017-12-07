RS MP launches Takhel model village

IMPHAL, Dec 6 (DIPR):In what could be touted as a euphoric development for the people of Takhel village in Imphal East, Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh formally launched Takhel Gram Panchayat today at Takhel Chingtam Community Hall under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) and unveiled the foundation stone today.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, K Bhabananda Singh highlighted the rationale behind adopting Takhel village as a model village alongwith his commitment to contribute his MPLAD funds for development of Takhel model village.

Seeking full cooperation from the people for the success of the scheme, he urged the people to come forward with suggestions in preparing a draft plan for the model village. While imploring sincerity in the execution of works for the welfare of the people, the MP also apprised officials to prioritize works in the best interest of the people.

The goal of SAGY is to translate the comprehensive and organic vision of Mahatma Gandhi into reality in the light of the present context. Under SAGY, MPs are to adopt 3 villages as model villages by 2019. The SAGY is intended to transform villages from rural to urban through a holistic approach covering eight sectors for development.

Today’s event was also attended by Ksh Biren MLA of Lamlai AC as the guest of honour and Moirangthem Ningthem Singh, Pradhan, Takhel Gram PAnchayat as the functional president. Takhel Model Village inauguration was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East Th Chitra Devi, Luckyson N Kashung, Addl DC, M Mani Singh, BDO-1/IE and DLOs.