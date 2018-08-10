RS passes NSU Bill

AIR

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: Parliament has passed the National Sports University Bill 2018 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill last week. The Bill seeks to establish a first-of-its-kind National Sports University in Manipur for the promotion of sports.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Sports Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore said, the Chancellor of the University will be from the sports field and the academic council as well as academic activities will have members also from sports field.

Rathore said, it is a major step towards bringing to reality Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing a world-class 360-degree sports ecosystem in India. He said, Government has focused on each and every need of a budding sportsperson and has enhanced the stipend as well as food and supplement allowance. He informed that Government is developing a Mobile App which will have information about sports academies and centres. He said, it is everyone’s responsibility to take sports forward, be it Central Government or private sector.

He said, National sports development funding has helped so far and “we won’t let anyone go without funding.”