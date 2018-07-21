IMPHAL, Jul 20: The All Manipur Recognised Private Schools Welfare Association has appealed to the Reformist Students Front to revoke its ban and boycott of all educational institutes in the State since July 18.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the association secretary L Joy said that the schools and the association fully supported the two days general strike which was called by MUSU and others in connection with the imbroglio at Manipur University.

However, the boycott on all the educational institutes of the Sate by the student organisation RSF has caused great inconveniences to the people/party who are running the educational institutes.

In a year, a student normally gets only about 220 days of school but in Manipur, the number is far less.

He appealed to RSF to atleast relax the boycott for Class X and Class XII students and to make education a disturbance free zone. He also assured that the schools and the association will offer every possible support to the university issue as well. He further informed that the association is planning to submit a memorandum to BOSEM in connection with the recent mark tabulation gaffe of Class X examination.

On the other hand, RSF has reiterated that it will not back down on its stand to boycott all educational institutes in the State until and unless Adya Prasad Pandey is removed from the post of Manipur University VC, and instead, the association will intensify its agitation.

Speaking to media persons at RSF office at Thoubal today, its president Thoiba Khumancha condemned the State Government for not even flinching despite the university impasse crossing 50 days and the two days State wide bandh called by MUSU demanding removal of AP Pandey from his post.

On the other hand, he assured that the association will back those students who refrained from appearing in the ITI Takyel examination today after ITI Takyel Students Association also extended support to RSF’s class boycott.

He also warned that the examination which was conducted today at ITI Takyel under heavy security will be considered as null and void and demanded a complete stop to the examination from tomorrow.

Pointing out that RSF has the details of all those schools and educational institutes which conducted classes today based on the reports sent by its Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Imphal East and Imphal West district committees, Thoiba urged all the schools concerned to stop classes immediately. He further urged all educational institutions to show support to the movement by refraining from conducting any classes and added that the issue surrounding the university is not just the responsibility of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

RSF secretary general Amarjit Ningthoujam, publicity secretary Henry Moirangthem Meitei as well as various members were also present during the meet.