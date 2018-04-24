RTI activist files fresh application

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : In connection with the appointment of five women as SIs in Police Department allegedly based on forged sports certificates and the subsequent departmental enquiry, one Laishram Sanatombi filed a fresh application to the Thoubal SP yesterday seeking copies of documents submitted by the women SIs facing enquiry.

Laishram Sanatombi appeared for the same DPC but she was not selected.

However, as she was suspicious of the sports certificates submitted by the five candidates, Sanatombi filed an application under the RTI Act to the Home Department seeking copies of the documents submitted by the five.

As the sports certificates submitted by them looked dubious, Sanatombi filed another application to the Youth Affairs and Sports Director seeking verification of the same sports certificates.

Through the replies to the RTI applications, it was confirmed that the sports certificates submitted by the five selected candidates were forged.

The State Vigilance Commission too carried out an enquiry and it was again confirmed that the sports certificates submitted by the five candidates were forged.

Challenging the Vigilance Commission’s recommendation, the five candidates filed a writ petition at the High Court of Manipur. In the meantime, Laishram Sanatombi filed another writ petition at the same Court seeking cancellation of the five candidates’ appointment.

After hearing the petitions several times, the High Court passed an order on November 8, 2016 directing the Home Department to carry out a departmental enquiry and establish the facts within six months.

As the Home Department did not comply with the High Court order, a contempt of Court case was filed. Subsequently, the High Court issued strict instruction to the Home Department to complete the departmental enquiry within six months without fail.

The departmental enquiry finally started in June last year.

Saying that the departmental enquiry is being done by superior officers/SDPOs who are posted in the same districts as the SIs, another RTI activist Wahengbam Joykumar has questioned whether the departmental enquiry would be able to establish the facts and deliver justice.

Reminding about the BJP-led Government’s promise to bring about transparency and accountability in governance, Joykumar sought attention of the Government into the matter.

He further decried that authority concerned did not allow Laishram Sanatombi to even depute a prosecution assistant.