Ruling partner NPP too opposes CAB 2016

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13: Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar has claimed that National Peoples’ Party (NPP) is totally against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 which was passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

He made the statement during the closing ceremony of a three days CAU Regional Agri Fair 2018-19 which was organised at CAU, Imphal, under the theme ‘Agripreneurs for Attracting Rural Youth to Agriculture’ today.

Speaking at the event, Joykumar said that for now, it is uncertain if the CAB will be passed by the Rajya Sabha or not and added that it will be wise to be patient and observe the situation so as to take up necessary actions when the time is right.

However, the CAB is still a Bill and not yet an Act and its future is uncertain, so NPP will retain its alliance with BJP, he added.

He then informed that during NPP’s meeting at Guwahati yesterday, the party also discussed about the coming Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the coming MP election.

The party will field a candidate in the MP election in Outer Manipur PC but for Inner, a decision is yet to be taken, the Dy CM added.

Joykumar then said that most of the NE States depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Agriculture constitutes around 40 percent of the financial and economic activities of the region.

Speaking at the event, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam said that the notion that agriculture is adopted by only elders and uneducated people is rapidly changing in today’s world.

He said that it is impossible for every educated individual to get a Government job and as such it is high time for the people to use the knowledge they have gathered and apply it for generating income. On the other hand, announcing the report of CAU Regional Agri Fair 2018-19, CAU’s Director of Extension Education Dr Ratankumar Saha said that many events were organised during the three days fair and around 3000 people participated in the fair.

Around 70 farmers from other North East States also took part in the fair. More than 50 people took part in various competitions during the fair and 24 prizes were distributed.

He informed that this year’s fair had the highest number of participation by stalls (70 stalls in total).

A farmer science congress was also organised for the first time as a part of the fair.

CAU VC Professor M Premjit was also present at the closing ceremony in which many competition winners were also felicitated.