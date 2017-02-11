Run For Your Nation marathon on Apr 16

IMPHAL, Feb 10 : United Peoples’ Front and Athletic Association of Manipur are set to organise the 11th UPF Mega Marathon under the slogan, Run for Your Nation on April 16.

Speaking to newsmen at the UPF office at Keisham-thong today, UPF president Soraisam Ratankumar said that the marathon will take the same route as before.

The marathon will be opened for both men and women, he said and added that the top three finishers will receive a cash prize of Rs 40,000, 30,000 and 20,000 respectively.

For those who come in from the fourth position till the 15th spot, cash prize of Rs 3000 each will be given.

The mega marathon is organised every year under the firm belief that a developed society can be realised only when the youngsters are fit and healthy.

The marathon is also organised to wean the youngsters away from the lure of intoxicants, he said and added that this will also help the youngsters to work harder in every aspects of life.

It is the sportspersons who are showing the world that the Manipuri people once existed as a sovereign Nation, he said and added that it is them who are keeping the pride of the place intact.

The UPF president appealed to all the communities of the State to participate in the marathon and make it complete and meaningful.

Urging all not to impose any bandh or blockade on the day the marathon will be held, he urged all to extend their cooperation and make the marathon a success.