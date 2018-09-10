R&V art house organises Art Fest- 2018

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: R & V art house has organised first ever Book of Art/ Art Fest, 2018, a visual art exhibition in collaboration with Manipuri Folk Music at Hotel Imphal today.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand cut the ribbon and inaugurated the event organised under the theme – “All art works are related to Manipur – ( Environmentally focused, community based or dealing with critical issues related to public)”.

The fest exhibited works of 30 artists.

Speaking at the event, Y Khemchand lauded the R&V art house for organising the unique event.

“Although it is a small State with a small population, Manipur has many talented personalities. All we need is support. We should learn to appreciate other’s talent and works. We should not ignore the works of others but recognise and accept them and give positive feedback and positive criticism,” he said.

Many talents have perished due to negative criticism and ignorance, he said lamenting the way society handles talents of people around.

“We should support each other. This will make this State a better place,” he said.

Recognising the efforts of the art lovers, Y Khamchand said he will extend his full support to develop and grow the art lovers of the State and help them exposed their works in International arena.

Founder R & V art house Wahengbam Robin expressed concern over the lack of books and documents on history, origin and development of Manipuri art and said that he is in the process of filling the gap with experts and historians.

Fine Art (Graphic ) Professor Nirmalendu Das of Shantiniketan Vishwabharti University attended the event as president.