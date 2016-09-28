RV Mingthing demands Govt to absorb 120 teachers

IMPHAL, Sep 27: Former Minister RV Mingthing has accused the Directorate of Education (S) of deliberately delaying the process of absorption of 120 Junior Primary school teachers under ADC although the State Cabinet has already given its nod on the matter on April 30 last. Speaking to reporters at the office of ‘Pandam’ eveninger, Mingthing said that these teachers were appointed between 1970 and 1980. Stating that ADC members need to look into the matter, Mingthing said that many teachers had expired and many others reached service superannuation before their services were regularised.

In the past few decades, many of the Junior Primary schools had been upgraded to Junior High Schools as well, he added. On April 30 last, the State Cabinet had approved absorption of these 120 teachers after finding out suitable vacancies at Directorate of Education (S) to serve at different schools run under ADC. However, the matter is being delayed till date, he said. The former Minister said that the Secretariat Education (S) Department had written to the Director of the Department regarding the matter on July 19 last as well.