RYC beat Lalpani SC by 2-1 goals

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Oct 12 : RYC edged past Lalpani SC by 2-1 goals in today’s match of the ongoing 8th Mazarun Bibi Memorial Football Tournament, 2018 organised at Jiribam Higher Secondary School playground.

Both teams played tightly throughout the match but RYC got the better of the Lalpani side on the back of Lalpani SC’s mistake. RYC were lucky to take 1-0 first half lead when Stephen of Lalpani SC mistakenly put the ball into his own net in the 21st minute. Stephen however, managed to pull back a goal in the 50th minute and levelled the score at 1-1. The equaliser forced the Ramgaijang side to up the ante and went out in search of the winner. To their delight, their attacks paid off in the form of a goal in the 60th minute when Gaikalung made a fine run into the rivals’ territory and beat the custodian to make it 2-1. The latter part of the game saw, Lalpani SC struggle hard to equalise the score while RYC were looking forward to extend the lead. The scoreline however remained unchanged and eventually the game ended 2-1 in favour of RYC.