S Premjit starts title campaign

IMPHAL, Dec 18 : S Premjit started his title campaigns with the second round win in the ongoing 22nd Yumnam Nilamani Chess Tournament 2017 organised under the aegis of Manipur Chess Association at Top Leirak Community Hall, Singjamei Thongam Leikai.

S Premjit, Kh Manjit, A Chakritombi, O Ningthem, L Koireng, H Jacky, Kh Mira, E Sachikanta, N Shantikumar, Aribam Vineet, RK Lenin and T Manikanta secured second round wins to earn 2 points each.

H Somokanta, Kh Sanjoy, H Ibochou, S Lawrence, Madhusudan came back in the second day to earn 1.5 points each. N Boicha, Th Govind Luwang, Th Nabachandra, N Herojit, T Manikanta, Th Roshan, Kh Manjit, M Omorendro, Th Samson, Th Roshan, GA Aerosmith Sharma, Y Pritamkumar, N Bhagirath, N Tokyo, L Noren, M Rikash, Vikramjit, L Yemen, H Maniton, T Shaheb, Ak Sanjoy, K Poireikhomba and Dhanachandra settled for 1 point each at the end of the second round.