Sadar Hill 1st Division League BYC beat PMYC, SSC hold LBYC

Kangpokpi, Sep 14: Bungmol Youth Club (BYC ) defeated P Moulding Youth Club ( PMYC) by a margin of 2-1 while Sahei Sporting Club (SSC) held Leimakhong Bazar Youth Club (LBYC) to a goalless draw in today’s league matches of Late Pu Letgoulen Doungel Memorial Sadar Hills 1st Division League at Brigadier Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi HQs.

Seigou of BYC scored the first goal of the match in the 8th minute. Letgouhao was yellow carded in the 18th minute. PMYC pushed hard to recover but could not advance as defence of BYC did not allow them to penetrate. But Luncha found the net in the 35th minute and restored parity.

Haoneo of PMYC was also yellow carded in the 39th minute. Seigou managed to put the ball inside opponents net during the additional time of the first half to score his second goal and make it 2-1.

The second half could not see any goal as both teams stuck to their positions and defied all offensive moves made on one another. Goalkeeper Henkholun while denying the raids from BYC was also yellow carded in the 75th minute.

The second match of the day between SSC and LBYC could not satisfy the spectators as both teams could not score a single goal in both halves.

FC Kangchup will face BYC in the first match while Haipi Youth Club will take on L Tangnuam Youth Club tomorrow at the same venue.