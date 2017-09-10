Sadar Hill I-Div League LTYC thrash BYC, SSC overwhelm KYC

Imphal, Sep 9: L Tangnuam Youth Club (LTYC) defeated Bongmol Youth Club (BYC) and Sahei Sporting Club (SSC) overwhelmed Khunkho Youth Club (KYC) in today’s matches of the ongoing Late Pu Letgoulin Memorial Sadar Hills 1st Division League at Brigadier Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs.

LTYC without much trouble defeated BYC 2-0 in the first match while SCC smashed KYC 4-2 in the second match.

Mangjuan and Hahao scored for LTYC in the 12th and 32nd minutes. Thangneilal and Hahao of LTYC were yellow carded for their unsporting manner in the 23rd and 42nd minutes of the match.

FC Kangchup will face Haipi Youth club in the first match on Monday while Taphou football Club will take on Leiamkhong Bazar in the second match.