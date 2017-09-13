Sadar Hills 1st Div League MYC hold LTYC, PYC edge out KYC

Kangpokpi, Sep 12: Motbung Youth Club (MYC) held L Tangnaum Youth Club (LTYC) to a 1-1 draw while Phailengkot Youth Club (PYC) defeated Khunkho Youth Club (KYC) by 4-2 in today’s league matches of Late Pu Letgoulen Memorial Sadar Hills 1st Division Football League 2017 at Brigadier Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs.

Though the first match between MYC and LTYC ended in a 1-1 draw, the second-half saw plenty of yellow cards for both teams. Alex of MYC, Thangginlal and Thangneitun of LTYC were yellow carded in the 47th, 68th and 78th minutes of the match.

In the second match of the day, PHY demonstrated their dominance and deftness over KYC. Gugun of PHY hit a hat-trick and made it possible for the team outshine the opponent.

Gugun drew first blood as early as the 1st minute recording the fastest goal of the tournament. The first half ended 2-0 in favour of PHY with another goal scored by Thangmang in the 17th minute of the match.

PYC did not slacken and tried their best to pull the match back and their effort yielded positive result when Goulal made a comeback with a single in the 50th minute.

Gugun struck his second goal just seven minutes after Goulal scored to extend the lead by 3-1.

Interestingly, Goulal also scored his second goal in the 63rd minute to make the score 3-2. But star of the day Gugun rifled in a shot to score his third goal which proved too fast for the custodian in the 64th minute of the match to post a 4-2 win over KYC.

There will be no match tomorrow due to the Kuki Black Day.

P Moulding Youth Club will face Bongmol Youth Club while Sahei Sporting Club will clash with Leimakhong Bazar Youth Club on September 14 at the same venue.