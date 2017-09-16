Sadar Hills 1st Division League FC Kangchup blank BYC, HYC thrash LTYC

KANGPOKPI, Sep15: Foot-ball Club Kangchup devastated Bongmol Youth Club 3-0 in the first match of Late Pu Letgoulen Doungel Memorial Sadar Hills 1st Division League today at Brig Thomas Ground to lead Group A with 7 points.

Gousem goal’s in the 4th minutes and double goal from Seigoumang in the 24th and 78th minutes give FC Kangchup an easy win over Bongmol Youth Club who has 3 points from 3 matches including today match.

Henminson of Bongmol YC was booked by the central referee in the 68th minute for his unsporting behaviors during the game.

In the second match, the aggressive Haipi Youth Club players put three goals towards its rival L. Tangnaum Youth Club in an interval of 3 minutes each in the 33rd from Luntinhao and 36th and 38th minutes respectively from Lunminhao in the first half.

L. Tangnaum Youth Club ccme back more vigorously and dominated the second half to pull back one goal in the 47th minutes from its striker Thangtinhao. However, it could not further make it through the determined defensive line of Haipi Youth Club.

Lunminhao, Kamkalthang and Lenminlal of Haipi Youth Club were booked by referee in the 13th, 24th and 65th minutes for their unsporting behaviors, handling ball and serious foul respectively.

Haipi Youth Club with 5 points from 3 matches secure second place in Group A till today while L. Tangnaum YC secure third place with 4 points from 3 matches.

Tomorrow, Motbung Youth Club will face P.Moulding Youth Club in the first match while Khunkho Youth Club will play Leimakhong Bazar Youth Club in the second match.