SAFF U-15 Women’s C’ship N Priyanka’s three, Lynda Kom’s brace help India thrash Nepal 10-0

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : Manipur’s N Priyanka Devi scored thrice while Lynda Kom scored a brace today to help India thrash Nepal 10-0 in a very one sided group encounter of the ongoing SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship at Dhaka.

The India Under-15 women’s team dominated the game from the beginning of the match and scored five goals in each half to dump Nepal 10-0 with three goals coming each from N Priyanka Devi and Sunita Munda which was complemented by a brace from Lynda Kom and one goal each from Santhiya and Anay Bayi.

Lynda Kom opened the account in the fourth minute and built up momentum for India against Nepal.

Lynda went on to score another goal in the 32nd minute extending the lead for India.

The latter part of the first half saw Sunita Munda, Santhiya and Priyanka Devi etching their names on the scoresheet with the goals coming in the 33rd, 40th and 43rd minute respectively.

Outplayed Nepal were awarded a penalty kick but failed to convert to hand India a 5-0 lead.

India continued to press hard in the second half as well and Priyanka carried forward the goal fest as she struck her second goal in the 53rd minute and another in the 76th minute.

Sunita who also scored thrice today came up with her second goal in the 62nd minute and the final in the 86th minute.

Anay Bayi registered her name on the scoresheet through a clinical strike in the 69th minute.

Naorem Priyanka Devi was declared player of the match.

India will face the host, Bangladesh on December 21 in their final group encounter.

In another encounter, Bangladesh outclassed Bhutan 3-0 with a brace struck by Akhi Khatun in the 13th and 56th minute and a single from Sajeda Khatun.