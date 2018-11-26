Sagaing CM hails ‘football diplomacy’

Imphal, Nov 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Chief Minister of Sagaing, Myanmar Dr Myint Naing and his Council of Ministers today witnessed a friendly women exhibition football match played be-tween Manipur Team A and Mandalay Team at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. The exhibition match was orga-nised as a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Sagaing, Myanmar Dr Myint Naing said that such initiative is very significant as sports promote economic development.

It also acts as a catalyst for social cohesion and good relation between the regions, he added. He maintained that such tournament offers great opportunity to both the regions to understand each other, share ideas and build lasting relations.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that sports have the ability to bring people together which will eventually strengthen the relation- ship between the two regions.

The Chief Minister recalled that women’s exhibition football matches were started last year which was followed by the visit of Manipur women’s football team to Mandalay and Sa-gaing for exhibition matches this year.

He mentioned that closeness built through sports will continue and further deepen the relationship between the people of the two countries.

The Chief Minister highlighted that numerous sports persons from Manipur have brought fame and pride for the State and country in National and international platforms. There is a proposal to establish a ‘Centre for Excellence’ to nurture football talent with state of art facilities in Manipur, he added.

The Manipur XI A led by Ngangom Bala Devi thrashed the Mandalay XI by 3-1.

Trophies were presented by N Biren and Dr Myint Naing to the winning team and the runners-up team after the match. Manipur XI B will take on Sagaing XI tomorrow.

Minister of Security and Border Affairs, Sagaing, Col Than Tun Aung, Minister for Development, Sagaing, U Myint Kyi, Minister for Social Welfare, Sagaing Dr Zaw Win, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur Letpao Haokip, Deputy Chairman Manipur State Planning Board S Rajen, MLA Y Surchandra, MLA L Susindro, MLA N Indrajit, delegates from Myanmar, Convenor Act East Policy Committee R.K Shivachandra and others attended the exhibition match.