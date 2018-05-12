‘Sagolmang best suited for IE Dist Hospital’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 11: The Joint Action Committee against the unnatural shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East; JAC Women Front Sagolmang and Kuki Inpi (Saikul Gaikam) jointly organised a leaders meet at Sangeet Kala Sangam Hall, Khurai Lamlong Bazar today to seek recommendations from leaders, intellectuals and social activists on the district hospital issue. Addressing the gathering, JAC Women Front Sagolmang convenor, L Memithoibi Leima strongly decried the Government’s move to shift the site of District Hospital Imphal East from Sagolmang to Kyamgei even after laying the foundation stone for its construction at the earlier site by the Health Minister.

She asserted that Sagolmang is best suited for installation of District Hospital Imphal East as the area acts as a cosmopolitan hub for some western parts of Ukhrul, Karong Sub-Division of Kangpokpi district, Saikul and Khundrakpam Assembly Constituency. She said that Sagolmang is lagging behind in the sectors of health, education and economy as compared to other areas.

She recalled that a Primary Health Sub-Centre was established at Sagolmang many years back and gradually the PHSC was upgraded as a Community Health Centre (CHC).

Besides catering healthcare services, the health centre exists as a place of building emotional relationship between the people of the hills and valley. However, with the growing population and outbreak of many dreaded diseases, the CHC cannot afford the people’s needs, she added.

Memithoibi said that given the grim situation, people living in and around Sagolmang had urged the local MLA and the previous Government to meet their demand for ensuring proper medical needs.

She said that the Government agreed upon the demand and laid the foundation stone for construction of District Hospital Imphal East at the existing CHC campus in 2011 by acquiring around .11 acres of land.

She claimed that the foundation laying ceremony was held in the presence of the then Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, local MLA and the Health Minister and thousands of people.

She expressed displeasure that the Government’s move to shift the district hospital site came at a time when the people of the area have been cherishing a big dream of owning a well-equipped hospital. She maintained that the Government’s move triggered the people to take up various forms of agitation inflicting casualties to many locals.

She cautioned that the locals would be forced to launch more agitations if the Government does not roll back its decision at the earliest. She appealed to civil society organisations to endorse the legitimate demand made by the people of Sagolmang and its surrounding areas.

Kuki Inpi (Saikul Gaikam) president Seimang Lupho said that the people of Saikul, Karong and Ukhrul come to CHC Sagolmang for getting medical treatment.

He said that people from far flung areas face many difficulties in coming to hospitals in Imphal for seeking medical needs. He demanded the Government to revoke its decision and install District Hospital Imphal East at Sagolmang as soon as possible.

Today’s meet was also attended by L Thoiba Singh, convenor of the JAC against the unnatural shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East and representatives of civil society organisations.

Pradhans, Zilla Parishads and Members of Khundrakpam AC also demanded the Government to install District Hospital Imphal East at Sagolmang. Pressing the demand, a press meet was held today at Manipur Press Club wherein Pradhan, Uyumpok Gram Panchayat, Thangjam Inaocha deliberated on the need to construct the district hospital at Sagolmang.

He urged the Chief Minister and other concerned Government officials to start construction of the district hospital at the earliest.