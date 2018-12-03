Sagolmang hospital : Soon, assures CM

By A Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 2 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh has categorically stated that the proposed construction of a hospital at Sagolmang in Imphal East district will begin as soon as the land dispute at the site is resolved.

He also assured that six cold storages will be established at Khundrakpam A/C in view of the inconveniences faced by the farmers while preserving their products.

Biren was speaking as the chief guest at a reception function which was jointly organized by BJP Khundrakpam Mandal, Peace and Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) and people of Saikul A/C at Pukhao Laipham Ground, Khundrakpam today in connection with the Chief Minister being declared the third best CM among the Chief Ministers of the country in a survey conducted by India Today Group and an NGO.

The Chief Minister went on to ask the people of Khundrakpam A/C not to worry about the marketing platform adding that the State Government has introduced e-marketing in the State.

Observing that many developmental changes have been be constructed at Khundrakpam A/C.

He further claimed that the Government cannot sanction money for use on private property even if the construction is meant for the people.

The process for converting the said private property to Government property will be completed soon and the construction will be initiated as soon as the paperwork is finished, he added.

He said that total development in the State can be brought only when development is brought to each and every household.

To transform this into reality, the Government has been relentlessly working towards achieving the goal of total development, he added.

BJP Khundrakpam Mandal president Sh Nando Meitei and many members of PDCC also attended the function.