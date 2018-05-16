Sagolmang JAC calls 36 hrs strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 15: Intensifying the ongoing protest movement against the State Government’s decision to shift Imphal East District Hospital from Sagolmang, the JAC Against the Unnatural Shifting of District Hospital, Imphal East from Sagolmang has called a 36 hour general strike all over the State with effect from 5 am of May 19.

Speaking to media persons today, JAC advisor MK Jeet said that they have been constrained to call the general strike as the way the Government has been dealing with the issue is rather outrageous.

It has been more than 40 days since the people of Khundrakpam AC and Saikul AC have been undertaking different modes of agitation after foundation stone for Imphal East District Hospital was laid anew on April 6 this year but the Government never bother to come our with a concrete response, he decried.

Although a large number of people have been infuriated by the Government’s decision, the JAC has been guiding the people’s agitation so that it remains non-violent.

But 19 people sustained injuries when police cracked down on Meira Paibis who were taking out a torch rally in a very peaceful manner on April 16 evening.

The JAC held a meeting with the Chief Minister on April 29 and another round of meeting with the Health Minister.

However, a couple of days later, the Health Minister came out with a statement which was highly provocative and it ignited a vigorous phase of agitation, Jeet said.

A large group of people was heading towards Imphal to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister yesterday but they were blocked by police at Sawombung. There police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and it fractured the left hand of a JAC member, recounted the advisor.

He alleged that the police team deliberately unleashed brute force on the unarmed protesters. The Chief Minister’s announcement for a probe by Vigilance is nothing but delaying tactic. The JAC has no objection to investigation by Vigilance or any other agency but the Imphal East District Hospital should not taken away from Sagolmang, he asserted.

After April 29, the Chief Minister has not been giving any further appointment to the JAC. As such, the JAC has been compelled to call a 36 hour State-wide general strike from 5 am of May 19 till 5 pm of the next day. Religious functions, medical services, water supply and power supply would be exempted from the purview of the general strike, he added. On the other hand, people blocked roads at different places today as a report circulated within Khundrakpam AC that the Chief Minister would attend a Go to Village Mission camp at Uyumpok today. Roads were blocked at Keibi, Tiger Camp, Yumnam Patlou and some other places.

Even though a Go to Village Mission camp was held at Uyumpok amid tight security, the Chief Minister did not attend the camp.